iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Update

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the June 15th total of 148,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IJT stock opened at $118.77 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $123.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.3029 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 78.7% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

