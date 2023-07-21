iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$31.03 and last traded at C$31.08. 957,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,452,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.13.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.77.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th.

About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

