iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Reduced by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,675 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,191,000 after buying an additional 1,044,538 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,371,000 after purchasing an additional 942,207 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,301,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,162.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 609,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after purchasing an additional 590,538 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,004.0% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 617,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 561,771 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.76. 271,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,674,155. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.37. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

