iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Bought by BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 717.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,752 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TFLO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,477. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.52. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $50.67.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.