J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Issue $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $9.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $192.05 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $156.28 and a 1 year high of $200.64. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.32 and its 200 day moving average is $178.43.

Insider Activity

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.30.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

