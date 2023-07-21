J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Issue $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHTGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $9.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $192.05 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $156.28 and a 1 year high of $200.64. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.32 and its 200 day moving average is $178.43.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.30.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

