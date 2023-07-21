J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.71

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 17308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JSAIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 219 ($2.86) to GBX 209 ($2.73) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 295 ($3.86) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.446 dividend. This is a positive change from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 4.51%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

