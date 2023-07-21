J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45.52

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.52 and traded as high as $46.83. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $46.83, with a volume of 18 shares changing hands.

J.W. Mays Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $88.38 million and a PE ratio of 486.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average is $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.56 million during the quarter. J.W. Mays had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.34%.

Institutional Trading of J.W. Mays

J.W. Mays Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in J.W. Mays stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MAYS Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.35% of J.W. Mays at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. J.W. Mays, Inc was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

