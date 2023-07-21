Jabil Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Jabil has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jabil to earn $8.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Jabil has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $115.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 15.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 128.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53,765 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 4.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

