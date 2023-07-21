Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,256,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,953.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 181,371.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 519,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,323,000 after acquiring an additional 518,722 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $97.39. 199,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,240. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $102.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.96.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

