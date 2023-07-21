Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $885,000 in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of BrightSphere Investment Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 974.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE BSIG traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 23,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,388. The company has a market capitalization of $914.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $26.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.20 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 179.03% and a net margin of 22.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on BSIG shares. TheStreet cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.