Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 91,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AUPH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3,036.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David R.W. Jayne sold 8,733 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $98,333.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at $555,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

AUPH stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. 976,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,435. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 65.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $34.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

