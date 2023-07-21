Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $874,000 Investment in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,616 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRNS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,432,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,181,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,991,000 after buying an additional 903,819 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its position in Varonis Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,790,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $17,547,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,429,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.95.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.62. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $32.10.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

