Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 24.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after acquiring an additional 52,638 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 33.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 138,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.
ESCO Technologies Price Performance
ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.35 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 8.51%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.
ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.
ESCO Technologies Company Profile
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
