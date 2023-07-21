Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 24.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after acquiring an additional 52,638 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 33.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 138,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

ESE traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $100.81. The company had a trading volume of 19,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,814. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.99. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.92. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.38 and a 52-week high of $106.29.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.35 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 8.51%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.