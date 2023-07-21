Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $162,700.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $162,700.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,961 shares of company stock worth $1,088,312. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of ACA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.05. 45,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,647. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.19.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.56. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $549.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACA shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

