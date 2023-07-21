Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 65,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in EverQuote by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,300,000 after buying an additional 696,994 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EverQuote by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,362,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in EverQuote by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,263,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after purchasing an additional 426,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,067,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 107,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Trading Up 2.3 %

EVER traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 71,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,425. The firm has a market cap of $231.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.09. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $109.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.85 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. On average, analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $25,074.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 158,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $25,074.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 158,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $74,332.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,970.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,271 shares of company stock worth $117,979 over the last three months. Company insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

