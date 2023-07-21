Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Orion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Orion by 63.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Orion by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Orion during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Orion during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OEC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.32. 59,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,486. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Orion S.A. has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $26.91.

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Orion had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Orion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orion S.A. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OEC shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Orion from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Orion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Orion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Luxembourg and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

