Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Par Pacific at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Par Pacific from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

Par Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

Par Pacific stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.08. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 108.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Par Pacific Company Profile



Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

