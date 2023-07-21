Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $36.44. 353,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,083. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $36.73.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

