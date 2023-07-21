Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Buys 1,354 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,372,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,386,000 after purchasing an additional 489,892 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 273,482 shares during the period. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,951,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,605,000 after purchasing an additional 171,930 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,424,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1,405.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 157,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 147,273 shares during the period.

BDJ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,971. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0562 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

