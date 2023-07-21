Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Purchases 29 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Linde Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.07.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $381.17. The company had a trading volume of 166,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.19. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $384.55.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.