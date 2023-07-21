Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $86.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,570,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,028,603. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

