Jefferies Financial Group Raises FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $300.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.38.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:FLT opened at $253.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.28. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $263.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 7,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.