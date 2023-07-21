JMP Securities Raises Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $60.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $50.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.29% from the stock’s current price.
CVNA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Carvana to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $15.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.78.
Carvana Stock Down 16.2 %
Carvana stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 3.07. Carvana has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Carvana by 248.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- A Hidden Gem: The Bank Stock Flying Under The Radar
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.