JMP Securities Raises Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $60.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $50.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.29% from the stock’s current price.

CVNA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Carvana to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $15.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Carvana Stock Down 16.2 %

Carvana stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 3.07. Carvana has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.65. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Carvana by 248.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

