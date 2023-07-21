JNBA Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 137,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 305,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,144 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 29,649 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $33.60 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

