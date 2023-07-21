JNBA Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 154.7% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 16,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,926 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.32.

Shares of COST opened at $556.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $521.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

