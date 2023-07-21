JNBA Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,631,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,256,000 after purchasing an additional 641,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,064,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,063,000 after buying an additional 332,585 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 27.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,046,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,237,000 after buying an additional 1,078,679 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after acquiring an additional 830,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,136,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 38,698 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Insider Activity at Two Harbors Investment

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $51,477.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 93,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,210.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $51,477.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 93,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,210.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $107,776.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,687.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $289,831. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

TWO stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $21.84.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.46%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is -54.38%.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

(Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.