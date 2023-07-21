JNBA Financial Advisors Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,465 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Citigroup cut their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.41.

American Express Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AXP opened at $177.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.81 and a 200-day moving average of $164.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

