JNBA Financial Advisors Lowers Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 26.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.34.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $125.39 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

