JNBA Financial Advisors Reduces Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.14.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

