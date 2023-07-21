JNBA Financial Advisors Reduces Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $213.18 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

