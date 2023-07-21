JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 280 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.07.

NYSE:BABA opened at $91.90 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.62.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

