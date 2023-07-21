Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMATFree Report) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 2,500 ($32.69) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,300 ($30.07).

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.77) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.38) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.77) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,221.43 ($29.05).

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

Shares of LON:JMAT opened at GBX 1,842 ($24.08) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,279.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 1.02. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 1,658 ($21.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,384 ($31.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,777.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,976.58.

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is 5,347.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Liam Condon acquired 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,695 ($22.16) per share, with a total value of £372.90 ($487.58). Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

