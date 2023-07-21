JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Rotork (LON:ROR) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rotork (LON:ROR – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 345 ($4.51).

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ROR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.45) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Shore Capital raised shares of Rotork to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 336 ($4.39).

Rotork Stock Performance

Shares of LON ROR opened at GBX 312 ($4.08) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 318.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 319.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2,836.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 225.20 ($2.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 344.80 ($4.51).

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

