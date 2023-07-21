JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,480

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,430 ($31.77) to GBX 2,480 ($32.43) in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,625 ($34.32) to GBX 2,715 ($35.50) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.38) to GBX 2,500 ($32.69) in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.61) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.07) to GBX 2,200 ($28.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.73) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.79).

BHP traded down GBX 26.92 ($0.35) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,355.08 ($30.79). The company had a trading volume of 805,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,993. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,346.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,494.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.37. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,028 ($26.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,880.50 ($37.66). The company has a market cap of £119.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 814.91, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.84.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

