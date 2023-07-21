JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $532.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $527.00 to $532.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Securities lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $583.40.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $504.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,644.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 77,352 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.