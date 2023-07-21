JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Price Target to GBX 6,200

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,700 ($87.60) to GBX 6,200 ($81.07) in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,450 ($71.26) to GBX 5,500 ($71.91) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 405 ($5.30) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,460 ($58.32) to GBX 5,100 ($66.68) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

ASHTY stock opened at $285.83 on Monday. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $165.51 and a 52 week high of $292.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Ashtead Group ( OTCMKTS:ASHTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 30.50%. Analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

