JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Blackstone (NYSE:BX) to Neutral

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $111.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous target price of $102.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.66.

Shares of BX opened at $107.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.78 and its 200-day moving average is $88.43. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The company has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 57,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at $110,623,406.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after acquiring an additional 332,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 498.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238,110 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,610,000 after purchasing an additional 509,348 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

