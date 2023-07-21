JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $15.52 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $15.52 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.60. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $14.49 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

JPM has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.65.

NYSE:JPM opened at $156.20 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $156.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.41.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 46,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,696,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 27,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 134,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,535,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

