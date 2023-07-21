JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 1.05 (LON:JARA)

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets stock opened at GBX 72.91 ($0.95) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £159.98 million, a PE ratio of 347.62 and a beta of 0.32. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets has a 52 week low of GBX 69.75 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 86.35.

