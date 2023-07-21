JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Sees Large Volume Increase

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,160,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 321% from the previous session’s volume of 275,657 shares.The stock last traded at $58.37 and had previously closed at $58.55.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,154,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

