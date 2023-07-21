JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.11. The company had a trading volume of 345,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,604. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.20.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

