Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 18.13 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of C$3.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Company Profile

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds net smelter royalties in various properties located in New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd.

