Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average is $31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.52%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $182,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 931,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,143,793.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $829,719 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

