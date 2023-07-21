JUNO (JUNO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $21.91 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUNO has a market capitalization of $21.91 million and $110,765.57 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JUNO

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 78,728,482 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

