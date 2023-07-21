JZR Gold (CVE:JZR) Stock Price Up 10.5%

JZR Gold Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Free Report) rose 10.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 14,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 20,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The company has a market cap of C$14.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.55.

JZR Gold Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Vila Nova gold development project located in Amapa, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Jazz Resources Inc and changed its name to JZR Gold Inc in October 2022.

