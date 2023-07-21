K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) PT Lowered to C$11.50 at National Bank Financial

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

K92 Mining Price Performance

K92 Mining stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 113,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,667. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $6.85.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

