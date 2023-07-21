Kabouter Management LLC Has $15.47 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Kabouter Management LLC lowered its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. STERIS comprises about 11.4% of Kabouter Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kabouter Management LLC owned 0.08% of STERIS worth $15,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 309.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Insider Activity

STERIS Stock Performance

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,977. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $231.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.38. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.10, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 175.70%.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

