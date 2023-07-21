Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 446,500 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 395,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,465.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kansai Paint from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Kansai Paint Stock Performance

KSANF stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93. Kansai Paint has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $17.10.

About Kansai Paint

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish coatings; automotive coatings; and industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans.

