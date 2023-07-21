Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $275.71.

KRTX stock opened at $203.30 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $122.59 and a 52 week high of $278.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.68.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.06. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.95) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total transaction of $215,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total transaction of $215,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,100.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 129,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,107,000 after purchasing an additional 80,832 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,160,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

