Kava Price Down 2.1% This Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00003043 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $585.89 million and approximately $13.39 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kava has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00046668 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00031795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013664 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 643,242,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 643,319,999 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.